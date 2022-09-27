Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Red Cross' fundraising activities

Updated September 27 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Cross volunteers [from] Elizabeth Rooney, President Margaret Peppitt, Virginia Thomson, Sylvia Southan and Diane McLennan.

MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch recently held a fund raising great cake bake and market stall outside Beachside Pharmacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.