MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch recently held a fund raising great cake bake and market stall outside Beachside Pharmacy.
The outcome was an outstanding success and the lucky raffle winner of the $100 Bunnings voucher was Roger Warren with ticket number B072.
Jane Milojevic our Trauma Teddies co-ordinator received 135 teddies and this month there were 102 teddies distributed to local vets, dentists, Milton Hospital, and to members of our community.
There is a wonderful network of knitters who keep the supply of trauma teddies flowing, if you would like to become one of our knitters to help with this project please contact Lesley Harper on 0419 239 456 who will happily provide you with all the information needed for you to start.
On Sunday October 2 there will be two fundraising events - one at Murramarang market stall at Kioloa Community Hall from 9am to 1pm, including lots of wonderful handmade items for sale and the popular Ulladulla Bunnings barbecue from 8.30am to 4pm offering a sizzling sausage in bread for $3.50 and a drink for $1.50.
The Milton Ulladulla branch hold their meetings on the first Thursday of the month, the next one will be on Thursday October 6, if you would to like visit us or join Red Cross (new members are always welcome), please contact President Margaret Peppitt on 0429 042 787 for any information needed.
Our branch would like thank the community and their Red Cross members for their donations, assistance and their support, your kindness and skills are very much appreciated.
