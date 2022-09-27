YOU would have to describe the atmosphere at a recent business related event as being positive.
Business Milton Ulladulla recently collaborated with Shoalhaven City Council, Shoalhaven Business Chamber, and the South Coast Centre of Excellence to put on the event involving tourism and hospitality businesses representatives.
Keiren McKnight from Wild Ginger Huskisson and Kiama, Cupitt's Estate Culture and Safety Manager Mel Louth and Bernie Brown the Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens Group's Chief Executive Officer were the event's guest speakers.
Training pathways, making employees feel part of the team, encouragement, honest lines of communication and thanking people for their efforts are just some of the suggestions to attract and retain staff.
Afterwards people stayed around to chat and did some networking.
