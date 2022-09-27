THE emotional plea regarding being safe when you head to the beach for a swim, from members of the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Clubs, needs to be heard.
The club's vice captain, Annette Chapman, is one of the many volunteers calling for people not to take risks.
"It really breaks our heart when we hear of unnecessary tragedy with families swimming in unpatrolled areas, and a parent drowning trying to save children in distress," she said
"In these situations panic is the killer, as things quickly get out of control and a family is shattered.
"For beachgoers between Conjola and Bendalong, the patrolled areas are only a 30 minutes drive to ensure your family can have a joyful and fun time at one of the best beaches in the country."
Last weekend was the beginning of the beach season and the volunteers were on the job.
Patrol Captain Rex Russell said the weekend got off to a good start.
"The weather was good, water still a bit chilly but okay," he said
"It was good to see young families staying safe and swimming between the red and yellow flags, under the watchful of the patrolling lifesavers.
"We are all ready for the new season, during the off season Mollymook lifesavers have been bought up-to-date with all the latest rescue and first aid techniques.
"All our rescue gear had preseason checking and inspected to ensure each piece of equipment is rescue ready to ensure the safety of the swimmers."
Local mum, Erin Leathbridge, said she was happy to be able to take her family to the beautiful Mollymook beach and swim and play under the care of the volunteer lifesavers.
"We are extremely lucky, we always make sure any visitors we have swim safely between the flags," Erin said
Patrol Captain Russell said volunteers expect lots of newcomers to the beach this season, which will keep the volunteers "on our toes".
"Many people have no idea what the beach is all about. They think it all looks good and so the just jump in," Patrol Captain Russell said
"However, Mollymook Beach is two kilometres long - twice as long as Bondi Beach.
"The Mollymook Lifesavers are responsible for the whole beach, although 99.9 percent of our energy is concentrated on swimmers between the flags, from the elevated radio room/control tower we can monitor swimmers activities along all the beach and attend to situations using the four-wheel-drive fully equipped rescue vehicle."
Mollymook Surf Club also provides a 24/7 rescue service from Bendalong to Conjola.
Club President, Rodney Austin (OAM) is always proud of the dedication of all the volunteer lifesavers and support staff.
"We have a 100 percent safety record for swimmers between the red and yellow flags," the club president said
The volunteers, to get up to date information on beaches near you, urge people to download the beachsafe app on their phones.
