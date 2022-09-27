Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Holiday activities in the Shoalhaven area

Updated September 27 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local heroes AMTC and their junior cast are set to bring to life the musical of The Ugly Duckling! With witty dialogue, a variety of musical styles, snappy choreography and presented by an enthusiastic junior AMTC cast who have proved and embrace their catch phrase - "It's okay to be different!" When: September 29 - 30 Bookings here: https://bit.ly/ATMCHonkJr

Making plans for the spring school holidays? There are heaps of exciting activities at our various Shoalhaven City Council facilities across the region for kids to enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.