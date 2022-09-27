Making plans for the spring school holidays? There are heaps of exciting activities at our various Shoalhaven City Council facilities across the region for kids to enjoy.
Free Outdoor School Holiday Activities
Pilates in the Park
Dates and Times: Wednesday, September 28 11:00am - 12:00pm
Wednesday, October 5 11:00am - 12:00pm
Location: Voyager Park Owen Street, Huskisson NSW 2540
Description: Pilates is a floor style class that utilises exercises derived from Pilates and Yoga disciplines. It's designed to improve core and postural strength and improve stability. Suited to all fitness levels.
Water-themed Storytime and Crafts
Dates and Times: Wednesday, September 28 11:00am - 12:00pm
Wednesday, October 5 11:00am - 12:00pm
Location: Voyager Park Owen Street, Huskisson NSW 2540
Description: While you're taking our pilates class, the kids will love the fun and interactive storytime featuring books, rhymes and songs presented by Shoalhaven Libraries. They'll also be joining in on a simple craft activity. Suitable for ages 3 to 7, but older siblings are more than welcome.
Art Print Making and Drawing
Dates and Times: Wednesday, October 511:00am - 1:00pm
Location: Voyager Park Owen Street, Huskisson NSW 2540
Description: Join Shoalhaven Regional Gallery for printmaking, Gelli-prints and more! Open to adults and children aged 5 years and older. Sessions starting at 11:00am, 11.30am, 12:00pm, and 12.30pm. Each session runs for 30 minutes, though shorter visits are always welcome.
Bootcamps
Dates and Times: Friday, September 30 6:00am - 7:00am
Friday, October 7 6:00am - 7:00am
Location: Mollymook Beach Reserve Golf Avenue, Mollymook Beach NSW 2539
Description: A popular interval class that mixes calisthenics and body weight exercises with cardio and strength training. These classes are designed to be different all the time and push our participants harder than they'd push themselves. We want to keep you guessing and challenge you differently every class!
Registration is required for these free activities. Simply email info@shoalhavenswimandfitness.com.au with your name, contact number and the session you would like to attend to secure your place.
School Holiday Program - Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre
The popular school holiday program at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre is returning for the upcoming school holidays.
Program leaders have organised a wide variety of theme-based sports, games and activities to ensure each day will be a school holiday highlight for all participants.
Enrolments are now open for a limited number of spaces.
Thursday, October 6 Theme: Spy Kids
Friday, October 7 Theme: Trick or Treat
Fees: Half Day (8:45am - 1:00pm)Including Morning Tea and Lunch$46.00
Full Day (8:45am - 3:00pm)Including Morning Tea, Lunch, Snack and Entry to Bomaderry Aquatic Centre$62.00
Pop-in and see the team at reception to book to your place, or email sisc.bookings@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au to request a booking form.
Swim School Intensives
Enrolments are now open for our intensive Learn to Swim and Squad programs at Shoalhaven Swim | Sport | Fitness Aquatic Centres.
In addition to regular term swim classes, school holiday intensive programs are designed to fast-track progress.
Classes are available* for:
Program Dates* Fri, 30 Sep (5 days)Week 2 - Tue, 4 Oct - Fri, 7 Oct (4 days)
*Class and program availability differs between individual Shoalhaven Swim | Sport | Fitness locations. All classes are subject to change or cancellation based on demand.
Locations:
Contact your nearest Shoalhaven Swim | Sport | Fitness Centre for details: https://shoalhavenssf.com.au/
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra
Play, explore and make with clay! Activities inspired by our upcoming exhibition, Plant Your Feet, curated by Glenn Barkley and our current exhibition Memento - Pictures of you, by artist, Gina Kalabishis.
Tuesday October 4 10 - 11.30am, Play with Clay $10pp (0-5yrs)12.30 - 2.30pm, Ceramics $14pp (6-12yrs)
Wednesday October 510 - 11.30am, Decorating Ceramic Tiles $10pp (0-5yrs) 12.30 - 2.30pm, Drawing with Projections $14pp (6-12yrs)
Thursday October 610.30 - 1.30pm, Hand-building with Clay $18pp (12-18yrs)Bookings here: https://www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/gallery-preview/Whats-on/Events-and-programs/Spring-School-Holidays-403851068417
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre
South Coast Country Sunday Fun Day
The free family event in the forecourt, part of the South Coast Country weekend. South Coast Country Family Fun Day will feature local artists performing on the outdoor stage, line dancers, food trucks and much more.
When: Sunday October 9, 10am Bookings here: https://bit.ly/SCC-Funday
AMTC's Honk! Jr.
Local heroes AMTC and their junior cast are set to bring to life the musical of The Ugly Duckling! With witty dialogue, a variety of musical styles, snappy choreography and presented by an enthusiastic junior AMTC cast who have proved and embrace their catch phrase - "It's okay to be different!"
When: September 29 - 30 Bookings here: https://bit.ly/ATMCHonkJr
Shoalhaven Libraries
Book the kids into one of our fun and interactive holiday workshops. Get Creative at Shoalhaven Libraries these school holidays - we hope to see you there.
Head to the Shoalhaven Libraries events page now to book your spot.
