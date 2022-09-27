Hospital visiting hours extended in the Shoalhaven as COVID cases drop

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District hospital visitor policy has been eased with changes coming into effect from now.
The district said the decision had been promoted by lower numbers of new COVID-19 cases being reported in the region.
In the week to last Friday, there were 821 new positive cases in Illawarra Shoalhaven.
Patients in hospital across the region can now have two visitors at a time during each visiting session, and visiting hours have been extended by one hour.
This means two people can visit the patient in the morning session, between 11am-1pm, and two others can attend in the afternoon.
The afternoon visiting session, which previously finished at 7pm, has been extended until 8pm.
Visitors are also no longer required to undertake a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) before arrival.
Despite the leniency, patients are still asked not to visit with any respiratory symptoms including cough, runny nose or sore throat.
"We understand that having a loved one in hospital is difficult, but please do not put them at risk by visiting if you are unwell," the health district said.
"You may be kindly asked to leave the ward if you develop respiratory symptoms during your visit."
Masks - which must be worn with the mouth and nose covered at all times - remain a condition of entry to the hospital and those who do not comply with the requirements will be declined entry.
Children under 12 are recommended not to visit, the health district said.
There has been no change to current protocols for Maternity, Paediatrics and Palliative wards, with details available on the health district's website.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
