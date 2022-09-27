Ulladulla SES is ready to respond if heavy rain lashes the region

VOLUNTEERS from the Ulladulla SES are ready to respond if heavy rains hits the area and people need help.
The SES is keeping an eye on a trough that is moving across NSW with an embedded low which likely to provide the Ulladulla region with some rain overnight tonight [Tuesday], through Wednesday and into Thursday.
Patches of heavy rain and small hail along with squalls are possible.
Sandbags, if the low decides to form in the Ulladulla area, will be available at Lake Conjola Telstra Tower, Lake Tabourie Beach Street Carpark and Ulladulla SES headquarters at 188 Camden Street.
If you need SES assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life threatening.
The Ulladulla SES has teams on standby.
The SES say please consider getting ready now by:
If you need more information about what you can do ahead check out the NSW SES website ses.nsw.gov.au
