Government considers future options for Garside Road land

Future land use options for a block of land in Mollymook, following a community survey, are still being considered by the NSW Government.
People were asked to provide their feedback about potential future uses of the department owned land at 98 Garside Road, Mollymook, following a decision from the NSW Government in 2021 to defer the sale of the land.
The feedback indicates that the majority of survey respondents prioritised education facilities above all other uses with a clear desire for investment in public education infrastructure.
Using the land for educational purposes, however, has been ruled out.
"Based on the Department of Education projections, it was determined that the site is not needed for educational purposes, however, in response to community feedback and advocacy from your local member [Shelley Hancock], the NSW Government deferred the sale of the land," Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said.
"Following a review of the community survey results and biodiversity surveys the NSW Government will outline potential future land use options that consider the results of the community survey."
State Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock thanked the community for its feedback.
"I thank everyone who responded to the survey the Department of Education had available," Ms Hancock said.
"It was able to highlight what the Mollymook community prioritises and wants for their future community."
"The survey shows investment in public education infrastructure is strongly supported and I am pleased that funding was set aside in the most recent NSW Budget to upgrade schools in the Milton/Ulladulla area."
Recent invests in the Milton/Ulladulla region includes funding set aside for upgrades to primary school facilities and an upgrade of Ulladulla High School.
