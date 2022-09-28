A LEADING business group is calling on the NSW Government to consider its options for the Milton Ulladulla Bypass, following a recent announcement.
Business Milton Ulladulla [BMU] feels the recent announcement does not fully address the concerns of businesses and residents of Burrill Lake and the whole town.
Taking a southern route, the bypass will connect back to the Princes Highway with a roundabout just north of Canberra Crescent, meaning a rumoured four-lane highway would not cut Burrill Lake in half.
However, BMU still feels the future of Burrill Lake has not been solved.
"Transport NSW have always treated the bypass and the Princes Highway as two separate problems - which of course they are not," group president Matt Dell said.
"What people need to understand is that this bypass decision will fundamentally alter Burrill Lake forever."
BMU's fears stem from a Transport NSW plan to have dual lanes on the Princes Highway from Sydney to the border by 2040.
Mr Dell said further planning is needed and he can't see traffic being improved by the government's current plan
"The highway will need to change or Burrill Lake will just become the bottleneck that Milton currently is," he said
"If the bypass goes ahead as planned, Transport NSW must upgrade the highway through Burrill Lake in future.
"This current announcement is just kicking the problem down the road for a few years, probably for the next government to deal with."
Mr Dell still fears for Burrill Lake's future.
"Burrill Lake is a beautiful coastal holiday village for residents and a vital area for local business particularly Caravan Parks, retailers and the approved Motel/Resort development. A freeway style road through Burrill Lake will destroy the ambiance of the area forever," the BMU president said
"BMU is completely opposed to freeway-style highway development through Burrill Lake.
"Having the bypass join the Princes Highway north of Burrill Lake means this ugly highway development will be necessary, and so we oppose the bypass being constructed as per the current plan."
Mr Dell, despite the concerns, does not want to see the start of the bypass being delayed
"The bypass is desperately needed at the Milton end. As far as we are aware, there is no significant opposition to the planned bypass around Milton that connects with Bishop Drive in Mollymook," he said
"We urge Transport NSW to commence this part of the project and use the time this part of the development takes to make a better plan for the southern half of the bypass
"A better plan would be one that considers the impact the Bypass will have on the Highway through Burrill Lake."
"We urge Transport NSW to consider a different bypass route south of Bishop Drive that avoids the need to totally obliterate Burrill Lake for businesses and future generations of residents."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.