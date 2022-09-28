Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Bypass concerns remain strong

Updated September 28 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
Residents were keen to hear what the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway and State Member for the South Coast, Shelley Hancock, had to say about the bypass locations.

A LEADING business group is calling on the NSW Government to consider its options for the Milton Ulladulla Bypass, following a recent announcement.

