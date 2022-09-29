KEELE Browne is her own harshest critic when it comes to reviewing her season with the St George Illawarra Dragons.
"I am not overly happy with it," she said about her 2022 National Rugby League Women's [NRLW] campaign.
"It was not my best performance."
The Milton Ulladulla League Football Club product said there were areas she needed to work on.
The hard-running centre said she has yet to reach her full potential.
The classy backline player might not be happy with her efforts but she impressed many others.
Keele was one of three Dragons named in the NRLW Young Gun Team of the Year.
She was named in the centres for the Young Guns alongside her Dragons team-mates Andie Robinson and Tara McGrath-West.
"Keele Browne had a brief taste of the NRLW last season and has built on that with another five games this campaign. The Ulladulla product is averaging 68 metres per game while she has one try and 10 tackle busts," was how Keele's inclusion in the team was summed up.
"Yes that was quite the compliment," Keele said about being named as a young gun.
Keele did not get to build on her season stats as she missed the Dragons' last game of the season.
She was originally named in the Dragons' run-on-side to play the Newcastle Knights in last weekend's NRLW grand final qualifier but did not get any match time.
The 20-year-old said the change was made later in the week at training and she accepted the decision.
She said the team has to come first and a decision was made to strengthen the Dragons' combinations.
Meanwhile, Keele is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to her rugby league future.
She hopes to get another start with a Harvey Norman side and then moving onto the NRLW.
The centre played for the West Tigers in the Harvey Norman Cup this season and no doubt would love to play in the NRLW with the Dragons again.
In the meantime, she is continuing to study her exercise science university course.
She even got an invitation to last night's [Wednesday's] Dally M Medal presentation.
The Ulladulla junior is tipping the Knights to beat Parramatta in the NRLW decider and Penrith to beat the Eels in the NRL grand final.
