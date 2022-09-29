THE First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scout Group did not want to ignore a cry for help to overcome loneliness.
The cry for help, made on social media, came during the grip of the pandemic and was a "red flag" moment for the group.
At the same time, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] in partnership with the Australian Federal Government called on community groups to put in grants for initiatives to help people recover from COVID-19 issues - like social isolation.
First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scout's application was successful and the grant will help them support the community to connect, develop new friendships and enhance wellbeing.
The group now hosts monthly gatherings for community members to attend and enjoy.
Their proposal was described as simple in design but something they knew would work in the community.
"FRRR funding is critical to kick start this initiative but once set up, ongoing costs will be minimal and driven by volunteer labour with community benefits ongoing well into the future," the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scout Group said in their funding application.
The group's next morning tea is on Sunday, October 9 and the theme for the event is 'Floral'.
There will be prizes for 'best dressed - floral theme', lucky door prize, raffle and musical performances on the day.
Tickets are available through www.stickytickets.com.au (search "High Tea at the Hall Ulladulla") and the event goes from 1pm to 3pm at the Ulladulla Scout Hall.
Meanwhile, Place Portfolio Lead at FRRR, Jill Karena, said that this round of applications really highlighted the need for initiatives to tackle the negative impacts of the pandemic.
"A large majority of the applications we received were related to mental health issues and social dislocation, which is a strong indicator of how remote, rural and regional Australia is faring in the wake of the pandemic and successive disaster events including fires, floods and drought," she said.
Other local project Shoalhaven projects to get funding include $20,000 for Big Hart Inc to deliver a creative arts project in Nowra, $4,328 for Marine Rescue Jervis Bay to improve its emergency response and $7,664 for Rally to Recovery to help manage donations after the bushfires in Tomakin.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, was pleased to see the local initiatives getting funding for their projects.
"Local people still have a long way to go in our recovery and we know from experience what a difference these community-led programs make," Mrs Phillips said.
