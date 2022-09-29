PHIL Smith wants others to feel the same sort of happiness he recently did.
Motor Neurone Disease [MND] ripped his ability to play golf away from him but the recent use of a Paragolfer was a "game changer'' for the Shoalhaven resident.
ParaGolfer is a wheelchair that raises the user into a standing position, allowing a person to do things they would otherwise be unable to do and in Phil's case it was to hit a golf ball.
"Playing golf was something I thought I would never be able to do again," he said about his recent experience with a ParaGolfer.
Phil's form was pretty good as well.
"I flushed it and it was just amazing," the former Nowra Christian School principal and past Shoalhaven Relay for Life Chairperson said about getting back into the swing of things.
Phil had to travel up to Moore Park, Sydney to try the ParaGolfer and now he and a group of family and friends are raising funds to get one down to the Shoalhaven.
They see the device having many uses.
"We truly feel this could be the tip of the iceberg in supporting people with disabilities... think weddings, lawn bowls, table tennis, gardening, darts, snooker the list is as long as your imagination," the group said on its GoFundMe page.
"Many people with the disability could use it - more than just one Phil Smith," Phil said
"People say to me 'I wish there was something I can do for you' when it comes to mongrel of a thing [MND] and now there is."
All donations great and small would be warmly welcomed.
State Member for Kiama Gareth indicated he would support the group in any way he can.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips is also supporting the cause.
Mrs Phillips indicated to the group that the ParaGolfer is going to be one of her fundraising priorities.
If he got one tomorrow Phil would gift it to the Shoalhaven Heads Golf Club.
All levels of the Shoalhaven Heads Golf Club want to support the fundraiser drive and get the ParaGolfer down to the area.
The club will house the ParaGolfer, teach others its operation and make it available for use by the wider community and it would be used for more than just golf.
"They [Shoalhaven Heads Golf Club] are 100 percent behind it," Phil said
While it would be kept at the Heads course, the ParaGolfer would be taken all over the Shoalhaven as it comes with a trailer.
Golf has been a strong part of Phil's life and then came his MND and he was once the Australia/NZ representative for Powerbilt Golf.
Up until about 12 months ago, Phil was still able to join his many friends for a weekly game where they would assist him to play at every opportunity.
He has not been able to play since.
His wife Paula still plays and Phil, with his teaching and golfing experience, is able to support her.
Phil also gets incredible support from this family.
The ParaGolfer is able to access most areas of the golf course. Its low-pressure tyres and wide stance allow it to be used on all areas of the golf course (including greens and appropriately designed bunkers), and on the driving range and practice area.
You can try a ParaGolfer at any of our regular Come and Try Golf clinics. ParaGolfers are available to hire at Empower Golf Hubs around the country.
Apart from golf, the ParaGolfer can be used for any activity that would benefit from its all-terrain capabilities and stand-up functionality. Our players have used it for activities such as fishing, archery, photography, shooting, and just hugging a loved one.
The ParaGolfer is regularly used by people with high level spinal cord injuries, but can also be used by anyone with mobility or stability issues.
