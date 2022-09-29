WHEN you are an Ulladulla SES volunteer you just never know who or in this case what you may have to rescue.
SES volunteers, with the region being belted by rain over the past few days, have been on standby for calls for assistance.
However, one recent call for help was a request they did not expect to get.
Plovers were nesting on a roof of a local house and their chicks were washed down into a down-pipe.
Volunteers responded to the call, got the chicks out and they were reunited with their mum.
The SES, so far, had to deal with eight jobs that were mostly sandbag related and were in town - Ulladulla.
The jobs were the standard roof and sandbagging tasks.
Sandbags are available at Lake Conjola Telstra Tower, Lake Tabourie Beach Street Carpark and Ulladulla SES headquarters at 188 Camden Street.
Things are starting to clear but the SES said residents need to watch out for windy conditions and today marked the official start of the storm season.
Information on what residents should do to prepare for the storm season is available here.
While storms can happen at any time of the year, between October and March, NSW sees increased chances of strong winds and heavy rain, which risks floods and flash floods.
If you need SES assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life-threatening.
