Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla SES on storm watch duty

Updated September 29 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla SES volunteers in chick rescue mode. Picture supplied

WHEN you are an Ulladulla SES volunteer you just never know who or in this case what you may have to rescue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.