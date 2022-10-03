Milton Ulladulla Times

Mailbox - October 3: Milton Ulladulla bypass plans disappoint

Updated October 3 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hoping for common sense

I travel from the south of Ulladulla some four times a week. I have been doing this for some 25 years and understand the traffic flow through Burrill Lake onto Ulladulla and feel that the idea of having the bypass coming out near Canberra Crescent would be a waste of time and probably create a bigger traffic problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.