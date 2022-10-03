I travel from the south of Ulladulla some four times a week. I have been doing this for some 25 years and understand the traffic flow through Burrill Lake onto Ulladulla and feel that the idea of having the bypass coming out near Canberra Crescent would be a waste of time and probably create a bigger traffic problem.
My view, and probably most of the residents would strongly support me, the only option which would be to have the bypass coming out south of Burrill Lake. Hopefully after discussions common sense prevails.
Re "Milton Ulladulla Bypass concerns remain strong" It beggars belief that Transport NSW has planned the bypass at one end and hasn't yet finalised the Southern end. I feel for the poor people of Burrill Lake, not knowing what will happen. Will there be a 4-lane version of the "highway" that exists now - with all the issues of increased traffic flow through (or over?) their homes, or will there be a "no action" from Transport NSW that ends the partial bypass fo Milton Ulladulla just North of Burrill Lake?
The bypass should he been planned and finalised before this stage. The only real solution (from the start) would be a total bypass of Burrill Lake. The bypass Southern end should be well South of Burrill Lake. The village can then return to being a great peaceful place to holiday and visit.
Having read all of the comments regarding routing of the Milton/Ulladulla bypass including the Minister, local members and BCL members I am gobsmacked at how residents have been played by Transport and the NSW Government. All this to achieve a result that follows the government's original plan for North and South bound through traffic (that currently runs through Milton and Ulladulla) to bypass these towns whilst still routing all that traffic through Burrill Lake. This includes using the existing bridge and infrastructure that includes an existing provision for changing the bridge to three lanes, a 50 per cent increase.
In my experience of managing a controversial public sector project for the NSW Government (inaugural CEO and Director of the NSW Darling Harbour Authority late 1984 to end 1985) I witnessed the smoke and mirrors approach adopted in politics to convince the public that their concerns were being addressed whilst maintaining the governments long term plans.
In my opinion, the 4-lane highway through Burrill Lake and high-level new bridge were only ever raised to enable Transport and the NSW Government to create the impression that coming back to the original plan including using the existing bridge and moving the roundabout a little way north of Canberra Crescent was a major win for the residents when we are still stuck with the whole of the North and South bound traffic travelling through Burrill Lake. Transport's report on the co-design process paints a picture of wide consultation and reviewing all options for Burrill Lake.
However, given that the Co-Design Committee apparently had only a passing and incomplete involvement with the final decision including the revelation that the (only recently completed) bridge over the lake and associated infrastructure incorporates a built-in provision to increase the lanes to three demonstrates the cynical conduct of Transport and the government. Can anyone really believe that the new roundabouts, provision for three bridge lanes at some future date, costly new footpaths by the council etc were all planned and built without any consideration of Transport's plans for the affected areas/infrastructure?
If so, that would represent a gross lack of co-ordination between all levels of Government. It would be interesting for one or more informed members of the public to make FOI requests from a wide range of the Government parties involved with the bypass project to reveal the true story. My first-hand experience of that process suggests that this could result in long delays and heavily redacted copies being provided.
The co-design committee is to be congratulated for their valiant efforts to secure a better result for the residents of Burrill Lake but please do not be fooled into believing the hype that the now formally adopted route will lead to a Western Route that bypasses Burrill Lake and Lake Tabourie any time soon. It is what it is, we will just have to live with it.
The only real solution for a bypass is the so called Western Option or variously referred to as Option 3 or Option C.
That is leaving the Princes Highway at Little Forest and proceeding south and west to rejoin the Highway at Termeil. Thus bypassing Milton, Ulladulla, Burrill Lake and Tabourie Lake.
Expensive? Yes, but a bypass has been mooted since 1970. 50 years. It's time.
