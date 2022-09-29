AN Ulladulla based program will help people find out how easy it is to successfully transform household wastes into quality compost, a valuable plant food that improves all aspects of soil health.
The program is one of Shoalhaven City Council's final home sustainability workshops for the year and will be held at the Deering Street administration building on Saturday October 22 from 9am to 12pm.
Cost of the workshop is $5 and it will explain the main principals of composting and provides you with the necessary skills to create, maintain, troubleshoot and use compost.
It's suitable for all, from beginners to accomplished composters and will comprise of both indoor and outdoor sessions.
At the completion of the workshop, you will be given a validated "Compost Coupon" which entitles your household to receive, at no charge, one compost bin and one kitchen tidy.
Workshop is suitable for adults and older children - 12-years and above.
The Home Sustainability Program is funded by Shoalhaven City Council and workshops are offered to residents in the Shoalhaven Local Government area only.
At the end of the workshop, all attendees will be asked to complete a short, anonymous, online survey. This feedback will help us plan and manage the Home Sustainability program.
Go here for booking details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.