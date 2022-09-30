THE success of a program that helps victims/survivors of domestic violence to stay safely in a home of their choice run in the Shoalhaven is one of the reasons why it will be taken to 14 other locations.
Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Natalie Ward, said the expansion of the Staying Home Leaving Violence program would provide support to more vulnerable women across NSW.
The aim of the Staying Home Leaving Violence program is to prevent women and children becoming homeless or having to move away from their support system of family and friends, and the school and community where they live.
She announced the program's expansion in Nowra recently because of its Shoalhaven success.
"Success is always a great driver for expansion," the minister said.
"I wish we did not have to have any services and that we did not have this issue in our community but while we do, the option to provide innovative services is something that I think is being taken up because of the success of offering a different approach.
"The different approach is in ensuring that if we can wrap around you to stay in your own home and have your own support services in your community around you then that makes a difference."
The Local Government Areas to have the program for the first time include:
The program is run locally by groups like Waminda.
The minister was pleased to come to Nowra and meet the dedicated team from Waminda.
"It's wonderful to see the fantastic work being done by Waminda here. We wanted to recognised that," she said.
"It's important to me that I come out and see the services that are being provided and the wonderful work that is being done for myself."
The minister wanted to look the team from Waminda in the eye and say "thank you".
As is the case with the program in the Shoalhaven, reducing homelessness is one of keys to the program.
"We know the risk of homelessness is extremely high for women and the children fleeing family/domestic violence which is why we need to provide innovations like Staying Home Leaving Violence," the Minister said.
The Staying Home Leaving Violence program has already helped more than 4,500 women and children to stay safe.
The expansion of this program will help support an additional 2,100 women and children across the state.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
The NSW Domestic Violence Line (1800 65 64 63)
NSW Rape Crisis (1800 424 017) or
Men's Referral Service (1300 766 491).
In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.