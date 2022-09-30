Milton Ulladulla Times
Beachside Golf Veterans' Championship results

Updated September 30 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:44am
Beachside Championship winner [left to right] Brian Morrison is congratulated by Beachside Captain, Ron Sweaney.

A field of 54 veteran golfers played a stroke and single stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Course recently in the third and final round of the Beachside Golf Veterans' Championship.

