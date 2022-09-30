A field of 54 veteran golfers played a stroke and single stableford event, at the Mollymook Beachside Course recently in the third and final round of the Beachside Golf Veterans' Championship.
Congratulations to the overall winner, Brian Morrison, for great rounds with a total score of net 81, closely followed by runner-up Michael Peacock, who was one stroke behind with a total score of net 82.
The stableford competition was won by Michael Peacock who scored 55 points in a countback from second placed Neil Best, with Tony Reeson coming third scoring 53 points.
The second division was won by Ray Werner who scored 53 points, from second placed Phil Smart on 51 points, while Bill Stables was third with 50 points.
The winner of the days play was Alan (Butch) May with 22 points, while Brian Morrison was a close second with 21 points in a count-back from third placed Paul Pfeiffer.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Tanzi Lea on the 2nd, Bryan Perumal on the 6th, and Peter Geach on the 9th. Balls were awarded down to 15 on a count-back, while the wildcard was won by Stig Andersson, so will remain at 2 balls next week.
Next the golfers will play for the October Monthly Medal.
This is the last opportunity for 2022 to win a monthly medal.
All medal winners will play for the Medal of Medals over two rounds on November 2 and November 9. Happy golfing!
