MEMBERS of the Manyana Matters Environmental Association [MMEA] feel heartened by this week's events.
The group has been a strong voice for saving and caring for the environment with particular empathise on saving one of the last unburnt blocks of land in Manyana from being developed.
It seems more people and government bodies are starting to listen when it comes to the group's campaign.
Just days after their call for conservation was heard loud and clear by Shoalhaven City Council on Monday came a visit from the Minister for the Environment James Griffin yesterday [Thursday].
The meeting was organised by State Member of the South Coast Shelley Hancock and held so the MMEA members could meet and speak to the minister, who took over the environment portfolio late last year, face to face.
"The meeting was positive - I felt our views were heard and we were not rushed," MMEA spokesperson Jorj Lowery said.
Ms Lowery said importantly they explained to the minister what they want to achieve by saving the block of land.
They also shared their vision for the Manyana Special Conservation Reserve with the minister.
MMEA's vision is all about conserving the environment and its conservation reserve plans would include partnerships with National Parks and Wildlife and local Aboriginal Land Councils.
"The natural environment is the jewel in our region's crown and we cannot keep on raping it," Ms Lowery said.
She feels things are lining up well for the group and even suggested the planned Princes Highway upgrade near Falls Creek could work to their advantage.
Ms Lowery said 20 hectares of land from the Conjola National Park needs to be taken for the highway upgrade which means the government needs an offset to replace the land.
The block the MMEA is trying to save is also 20 hectares in size and Ms Lowery said a land offset arrangement could be a possible solution.
The MMEA thanked Minister Griffin for meeting with them and also thanked Mrs Hancock for arranging it.
