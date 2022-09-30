Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Brett Kirk to speak at Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven expo

Updated September 30 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Kirk. Picture ABC Mindfully podcast

AUSTRALIAN Football League legend Brett Kirk has been announced as a keynote speaker for a major community expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.