AUSTRALIAN Football League legend Brett Kirk has been announced as a keynote speaker for a major community expo.
Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven is hosting the Friday, October 21 event at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and getting someone like Mr Kirk down to be a guest speaker is a major win.
Twice dead and buried before his AFL career got off the ground Brett Kirk is the ultimate story of persistence.
He was recruited to the Sydney Swans as a mature-aged rookie and was twice dropped from the team, but he found his way back onto the list.
Mr Kirk was regarded as "one of the toughest and most respected midfielders in the AFL competition".
His last game for the Swans was in 2010 and is now committed to helping people.
He supports the Addison House Road Community Centre and has joined production lines of volunteers packing food hampers and care packages who went out to under-resourced and isolated households across Sydney, building a sense of caring community that sustained hope and wellbeing.
The Sydney Swans legend appears on the ABC Mindfully podcast where he talks about things like getting rid of work stress and coping with adversity.
Mr Kirk will join Resilience NSW's Shane Fitzsimmons, as the keynotes during the Expo.
The Community Expo, from 10am to 2pm on Friday, October 21 , will be a hub of opportunity, with dozens of community groups with informative expos all in one place.
The expo is free for both stall holders and the general public on the day.
All activities and food are free of charge.
There will be storytelling, prizes, mini workshops, entertainment and amazing keynote speakers.
Funding for this project has been provided by the Australian Government.
Local not-for-profit groups are encouraged to register for a free expo site by emailing help@communityconnectss.com.au or calling 4418 1522.
