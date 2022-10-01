Sam Zustovich has scorched the sand at the World Lifesaving Championships in Riccione, Italy to win gold.
Sam has just one his favoured beach flags event in a dominant display.
The Milton Ulladulla Times is in the process of trying to get more details and comments from Sam
His gold medal winning effort follows the silver medal he got in the beach sprints after being edged out by Michael Hanna representing New Zealand.
The Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club star was always set to do well.
"I can't wait to get over there and have a crack. I've been working really hard this past two months to get myself ready to be able to achieve what I want to achieve," he said in a lead-up to the event.
More to come .....
