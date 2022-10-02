Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Matthew Gilkes ready for Marsh Sheffield Shield cricket season

Updated October 2 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Gilkes is ready for Marsh Sheffield Shield cricket season. Picture file

ULLADULLA United Cricket Club junior Matthew Gilkes will be looking to start his Sheffield Shield season with NSW on a run scoring and winning note.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.