ULLADULLA United Cricket Club junior Matthew Gilkes will be looking to start his Sheffield Shield season with NSW on a run scoring and winning note.
Gilkes has been named in a strong 13-player line up for the Blues' first Marsh Sheffield Shield clash of the summer again Western Australia, starting today Monday [October 3].
The Ulladulla product has been in solid form over the last few season and a will looking to cement his spot in the Blues' shield side by making a mountain of runs.
The Blues will seek to open their Sheffield Shield account against last season's champions at the WACA, with Cricket NSW Head of Male Elite Cricket, Michael Klinger acknowledging both the challenge ahead and the eagerness of the group to begin the Shield summer well.
"The Blues players and staff are looking forward to the start of the Sheffield Shield season after a solid pre-season," he said.
"Playing the reigning shield champions will be a great test for the group and they're looking forward to a competitive contest."
NSW will be strengthened by the addition of Ben Dwarshuis to the Shield side, with the 28-year-old in line for a possible debut on Monday.
"Ben comes into the squad for a potential Sheffield Shield debut after a strong pre-season, which recently culminated in a call up to the Australian T20 squad in India." Klinger said.
The Blues stocks look to be additionally bolstered with the inclusion of young gun, Blake Nikitaras and experienced campaigner, Trent Copeland.
Nikitaras impressed in his initial first-class outing last summer, notching a half-century on debut in the final match of the season against South Australia.
NSW Marsh Sheffield Shield match against WA will begin at 1:30pm (AEDT) on Monday, October 3 and be streamed live via cricket.com.au.
