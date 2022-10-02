Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Memories of Queen Elizabeth II shared at VIEW Club meeting

Updated October 3 2022 - 2:32am, first published October 2 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mollymook VIEW members who celebrated a birthday at September's meeting. Picture supplied

Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.