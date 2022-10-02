Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity recently.
Members shared their memories and recollections of the many visits which the late Queen Elizabeth II made to Australia during her reign.
A minute silence was observed by club members at the commencement of the meeting in remembrance of her.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women's organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections - all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.
Mollymook VIEW welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Mary Campey on 0447 293 134.
Next month's meeting is on Monday October 10 and will commence at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday on October 6 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
If you have a special dietary needs, please let Helen know a week before the meeting so she can try and order it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.