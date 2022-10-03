Enalina Livapulu-O'Sullivan made many people smile recently when she danced and sang for people at a Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels activities event.
The 11-year-old did a Polynesian dance for the Meals on Wheels' activities group.
The people who watched Enalina's performance could not stop smiling and they appreciated her efforts.
Enalina was happy to share her Samoan and Niuean heritage.
The 11-year-old performed a Samoan dance and also taught the group some dance moves and Samoan words.
This was her first time performing for anyone other than at family events.
A Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels members was a guest at Enalina's mother's birthday last month and loved the dancing that was on show at the party.
She asked if Enalina could come to do the dances for the Meals on Wheels group at the Hawaiian-themed lunch they were holding.
Enalina was more than happy to share some of her cultural side.
Southern Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels also invites more clients to come in and take part in the social activities.
The group's age criteria is over 65s - people who can socialise with each other and join in the activities
Clients do brain, craft, drumming, physical activities, go out on day trips and much more.
Many people are not aware that Meals on Wheels does social activities
The group is looking for people to join their Scrabble and card-making groups which are held once a month.
Call 4455 2861 about joining any of the group's activities.
