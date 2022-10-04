Big day out at the shops Advertising Feature

Macquarie University based researcher Matthew Bailey outside the old Grace Brothers building in Newcastle, NSW (now a QT Hotel). Picture supplied

Remember when going to the shops was a major affair?



Wandering the aisles ogling everything from socks and coathangers to perfume, panties and just about anything you could think of?



It certainly wasn't the norm for me growing up. It was a big day out - complete with a posh frothy coffee for Mum (yes, a cup of chino, she'd say), raisin toast for morning tea... and possibly lunch at the nearby club if we were very good and the budget stretched that far. I'd wash mine down with a brightly coloured fire engine. Magic!



If you have fond memories of family trips to the department store in the city, or maybe you worked in one, a research team would love to hear from you. The team from Macquarie and RMIT universities is compiling a comprehensive history of department stores in Australia from the 1940s onwards - and they want you to share your memories.



They hope to gain a deeper understanding of shopping and its significance in everyday Australian life by interviewing shoppers, former workers and managers. They will explore the ways department stores have evolved, from the vast retail centres of major cities, to the expansion of smaller stores into suburban areas and the advent of discount department stores in the late 1960s and '70s.



Researcher Matthew Bailey says detailed stories or anecdotes, more general memories of family visits, or thoughts on how the landscape of department stores in Australia have changed will all be of use.

He'd also like to hear from people who held particular roles in department stores: What was the training like? What was the customer service like? What were the opportunities for advancement?



Dr Bailey said department stores were much more than being the centre of retail life in the mid- to late-'40s and '50s. "They were a really important part of peoples' lives," he said. "They are places people remember visiting, but we don't know a lot about them."



One of my not-so-nice memories of department store shopping is getting lost. Yes, I was one of those little imps standing in the middle of the aisle sobbing uncontrollably - not realising Mum was in the very next aisle checking out the specials.



Have a story to share? Go to departmentstorehistory.org.au and go to the Contribute tab.