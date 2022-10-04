Jessica Halliday did not have to fear about not being able to raise enough money to help refugees during a recent trek.
The former Ulladulla High School student recently took part in the Trek for Refugees - a seven-day hike of the iconic Larapinta Trail in the Northern Territory.
She ended up raising $5488.
"Never in my deepest desires when I registered did I imagine I would be just $12 from raising $5500 for refugees and displaced people globally," she said.
Jessica said the donations will now make a life-changing difference in the lives of people who need it the most.
"Words will never be enough to show my utmost gratitude and appreciation towards every individual, community group and business that donated and supported this vital cause," she said.
"It has genuinely moved me, and this kindness and generosity will forever inspire me."
Jessica, closer to home, worked for three local businesses as well as contributed to many community organisations such as The Entertainers, The Milton Follies and petitioned to save the Ulladulla Sea pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.