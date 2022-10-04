You don't often get a best-selling author strolling into your local library to talk about their love of books.
The Book Thief author, Markus Zusak, was recently invited to the Ulladulla Library by Shoalhaven City Council where he was filmed talking about his love of both libraries and books.
The acclaimed author said he was happy to be in the Ulladulla Branch of the Shoalhaven Libraries.
"I think I am a writer because I got pulled into the library to find books that I might love," he said
"What I found was that I started to read books and I did not even notice the pages turning anymore. I then knew that I found the right book for me."
Marcus, who is also a Storyfest supporter, is sure that the right book is in a Shoalhaven Library branch just waiting for others to pick them up and read them.
"It's such a beautiful part of our lives and I can't imagine a world without libraries - so get in here and get a membership if you don't have one," he said.
He said finding the right book can be a life-changing moment.
Find out more at https://www.shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/Home
