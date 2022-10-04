Milton Ulladulla Times
Our Business

Cupitt's Estate to mark 15 years in business

Updated October 4 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
The Cupitt's Estate family. Picture Elise Hassey

Cupitt's Estate will celebrate 15 years in business with two long-table events on October 22 and October 23.

