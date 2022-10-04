Cupitt's Estate will celebrate 15 years in business with two long-table events on October 22 and October 23.
The Shoalhaven based family-owned and run hospitality, tourism operator and wine, beer and cheese producer has much to celebrate`
The weekend's celebrations commence with a dinner party at Cupitt's Estate Restaurant in Ulladulla on October 22.
The following day, there will be a 'Long Table Lunch' which is an excellent opportunity to celebrate all unique about this award-winning food and wine destination that produces food in the Kitchen Garden, alongside wine, beer and cheese.
Rosie and Griff Cupitt established Cupitt's Estate in 2007, guided by Slow Food principles, intended to produce local wines to accompany regional food.
Through Rosie's regular travels to Europe, she was inspired by how they celebrated regional food and wine where she travelled.
She founded the South Coast branch for Slow Food Shoalhaven to bring this ethos to the local community.
"We supported the Slow Food principles of 'good, clean and fair', but also wanted to create an atmosphere where people take an interest in what they eat and drink and a place where people can slow down and connect," Rose said.
Cupitt's Estate, with its picturesque location overlooking Lake Burrill and the Budawang Ranges, is the ideal place to do this.
"We opened Cupitt's in 2007 with a long table lunch to celebrate the regional food and wine with the community as a family, people dining together as strangers who become friends by the end," she said.
"For me, long table lunches are the perfect way to enjoy food and wine, have fun with family and friends, and make new connections with people who love food and wine.
"We hosted several long-table events every year until the pandemic started. It is going to be great to welcome them back. "
Cupitt's Estate has continued to grow and develop its offering over the past 15 years as a family-run business achieved with the help of the second generation. Rosie and Griff's children, Tom and Wally Cupitt and Tom's wife, Libby who been supporting the growth of the business by working in senior leadership roles since 2012.
In 2014, a microbrewery and 2016, an artisanal cheese factory was added to the business offering, extending the production beyond wine.
The events also mark the first anniversary since the family launched the luxury accommodation arm of their business.
Tickets to Cupitt's Estate Long Table Events are $190 per person and include canapes, wine and beer on arrival, a shared three-course feast with paired wine and live music.
Ticket purchases go to https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/cupittsestate
