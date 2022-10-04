Jemma Tribe is looking forward to another term as President of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber.
Mrs Tribe was recently re-elected chamber president at the group's annual general meeting.
It marks her fifth term as chamber president and at the AGM she outlined the many things the group had achieved over the past 12 months, despite the obvious challenges with COVID-19.
She also expressed her optimism for the future.
"We have exciting plans on the horizon to better engage with local not for profit organisations and some development opportunities for local women in leadership," the newly elected president said.
"I am also eager to better engage with other business chambers/ networks in our region to share knowledge and advocate together on issues of concern.
"We have already begun some collaboration initiatives and I'm looking forward to seeing that continue."
The chamber committee is:
President Jemma Tribe
Vice President John Lamont
Treasurer Renee Knight
Secretary Hayley Byrne
Committee Members: Miranda Packer, Kristen Russell, John Lamont, Sally Latham, Jamie McAinsh, Raj Ray, Phil Guy and Sian Ludlow.
