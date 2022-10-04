Milton Ulladulla Times
Jemma Tribe re-elected as Shoalhaven Business Chamber president

Updated October 4 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 11:00pm
Newly re-elected President of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber with Shoalhaven City Council tourism manager Coralie Bell at a recent business event.

Jemma Tribe is looking forward to another term as President of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber.

