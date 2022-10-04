PREPARATION is the key, says the Ulladulla SES as the region gets ready for another spate of wet weather.
Over the next five days self fill sandbags are available from Telstra Tower Lake Conjola and Beach St Carpark Lake Tabourie.
The SES asks people to please use the QR code so they know when to restock.
Self fill sandbags will be available from Ulladulla SES headquarters in Camden Street from 4pm to 8pm this evening [Wednesday] or by phoning 132 500 to organise an earlier time.
If you cannot do this yourself and need help from the SES please call 132 500 to arrange a team of volunteers to assist.
Today Wednesday October 5
Cloudy. Very high (95 percent ) chance of rain. Winds east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day. Daytime maximum temperatures between 11 and 16.
Thursday October 6
Possible rainfall: 15 to 25 mm
Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Winds northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h turning northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 8 and 12 with daytime temperatures reaching between 13 and 18.
Surf conditions in the early morning may be more powerful than they appear and are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming.
Friday October 7
Possible rainfall: 5 to 10 mm
Partly cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 10 and 13 with daytime temperatures reaching between 19 and 23.
Saturday October 8
Possible rainfall: 10 to 25 mm
Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to between 8 and 12 with daytime temperatures reaching between 14 and 18.
Sunday October 9
Possible rainfall: 25 to 40 mm
No further details provided - as yet.
