Ulladulla SES urges residents to prepare for heavy wet conditions.

Updated October 4 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:50pm
Over the next five days self fill sandbags are available from Telstra Tower Lake Conjola and Beach St Carpark Lake Tabourie. Self fill sandbags will be available from Ulladulla SES headquarters in Camden Street from 4pm to 8pm this evening [Wednesday] or by phoning 132 500 to organise an earlier time.

PREPARATION is the key, says the Ulladulla SES as the region gets ready for another spate of wet weather.

