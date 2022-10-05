The 70 volunteers from NSW SES Ulladulla branch have been out on the frontline during storms, bushfires and floods to protect and support the local community.
Now, New South Wales is saying thank you to the hard-working volunteers.
Ulladulla SES has been named volunteer team of the year for the south coast, as part of the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.
The team has completed more than 1,000 requests for assistance over the past three years, including almost 400 requests this year.
They have helped to repair storm damaged properties, cleared trees and roads and assisted other emergency first responders during major events or times of need.
The awards, run by The Centre for Volunteering, acknowledge the outstanding effort of volunteers working across all sections of communities throughout the state.
The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate congratulated all of the south coast nominees.
In addition to Ulladulla SES, Kylie Scott of Bermagui Breakers AFL club was named adult volunteer of the year, and Daryl Dobson of Pambula Rotary Club was named senior volunteer of the year.
"Volunteers from across the region continue to give so much of their time and energy to help make their local community a better place.
"They help to build healthy, resilient, and inclusive communities by bringing people together and connecting them with services across health, education, and community sectors.
"Our ceremony today recognises their work and gives us the chance to say thank you for their dedication and service to their communities."
The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards are in their 16th year and have grown to become one of the largest celebrations of volunteering across Australia.
Regional finalists for the awards are announced at 25 local ceremonies throughout NSW and are invited to the Gala State Ceremony for the announcement of the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year around International Volunteer Day in December.
