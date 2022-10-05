Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla SES named volunteer group of the year for South Coast, will go to state awards

Updated October 5 2022 - 5:36am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla SES has been named vounteer team of the year for the south coast, and will go on to the state-wide awards in the coming months. Picture supplied.

The 70 volunteers from NSW SES Ulladulla branch have been out on the frontline during storms, bushfires and floods to protect and support the local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.