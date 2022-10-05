The cars will be shining and the classic music will rock at an upcoming event.
The Shannons Classic Car Show and an appearance by some iconic Australian performers highlights a Rise Festival event on Tuesday, October 11 at Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre.
Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde, along with some other members of OL'55 will perform at the Rise Festival event.
Local residents Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis were killed in the bombing and the Dunn and Lewis Centre was established to honour them.
The car show goes from 12 pm and the classic rock 'n' roll show starts at 6 pm.
Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde first came to prominence in the mid-seventies with the legendary Aussie rock band OL'55, and since then have both enjoyed incredibly diverse careers on stage and screen.
They are both individually instantly recognisable to any Australian as classically Australian, and when they are together, well, they are a couple of classics.
Together, Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde bring to the stage great music, featuring the hits of Ol'55 (On The Prowl, Looking For An Echo, Ruby, Two Face Have I, Rockin' Christmas and more) and a cavalcade of classic songs from the 50's, 60's and 70's.
Go here to get your tickets to the show.
People can come and see the classic cars and no doubt a donation to the Dunn and Lewis Centre would be appreciated.
Funds raised from the Rise Festival will be used to support future plans for the Dunn and Lewis Centre.
