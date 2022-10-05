A CORE group of Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Ladies League Tag players will be playing in different colours this weekend.
Four members of the team have been named in the Illawarra South Coast Dragons Open Ladies League Tag to contest the Opens State Cup.
Taylah Afflick, Cheyenne Hatch, Ebony Murray and Olivia Patterson have been named in the Dragon's team.
Alivia Brown was named as a shadow player for the Dragons' squad.
Another local player, Rachael Percival, has been named in the under-16s squad.
The State Cup will be played in Tuggerah on the Central Coast from Saturday October 8 to Sunday October 9.
Teams play four-round games and then finals (semi and grand final] so a possibility of 6 games over the weekend.
Selection in the representative side will help the opens players overcome their loss grand final loss.
The Bulldogs in the season-ending Group Seven Rugby League's Ladies League Tag grand final suffered a 16-8 loss to the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
