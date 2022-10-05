IF you are looking for things to do with your children inside and away from the rain then we bring you good news.
The regular weekly children's events are now back at Ulladulla Library and they all look fun.
The activities are:
Baby Rhymetime runs weekly on Mondays at 10.30-11.00am
Explore some basic baby sign language and get to meet other parents and carers of babies at these fun sessions which feature music, rhymes, and stories. Bookings online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Storytime is running every week on Tuesdays at 10.30-11.00am
Come along for some stories, rhymes, music or craft for Toddlers and pre-schoolers. Next week is Children's Bookweek and we will be reading some of the wonderful books shortlisted for the CBCA awards and some crafts. Bookings online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Lego club - weekly on Wednesdays 3.30-4.30pm
Drop in after school and put your imagination to work and see what wonderful creations you can come up with. Bookings online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
