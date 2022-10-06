Residents in the Ulladulla area might miss out on a temporary tattoo but they can still save a life.
Throughout October, blood donors will be offered a free temporary blood type tattoo with every donation to address the misconception that tattoos are a barrier to donating blood.
However, the Red Cross always needs more donations, no matter the month, and its mobile blood back is coming to Ulladulla in November at the civic centre.
The blood bank's opening hours are:
Tuesday November 15 - 2 pm-6:45 pm
Wednesday November 16 - 10 am-6:45pm
Thursday November 17 - 8 am-4:45pm
Friday November 18 - 8 am-2 pm.
Go to https://www.lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/nsw/ulladulla-mobile-donor-centre to make a booking.
The Red Cross also wants to correct the information about people with tattoos not being able to donate blood.
"A Lifeblood survey found more than 15 per cent of Australians believe you can't donate if you've had a tattoo," Stuart Chesneau, who oversees Lifeblood's plasma program, said.
"One in four Aussies has a tattoo, and we want to let them all know that being inked doesn't disqualify them from donating blood and plasma. In fact, you can donate plasma straightaway."
Plasma donations are the blood collection service's big focus this month, with 1600 donors needed every day to meet demand for the life-saving blood product.
The Red Cross said Australia was one of the world's largest users of plasma medicines, with thousands of people relying on them to treat life-threatening conditions every day.
Mr Chesneau said donors may be asked to switch from blood to plasma based on this high need.
"During the pandemic, many plasma donors were asked to make whole blood donations to help meet the highest demand for red cells in nearly a decade," he said.
"As well as the need for whole blood, we need to ensure continued levels of plasma to meet the needs of Australian patients."
Mr Chesneau said plasma-derived medicines were used to treat more than 50 serious medical conditions.
"Just one of these medicines, immunoglobulin (Ig), is needed by more than 13,300 Australians every month to treat acute or ongoing conditions to maintain their quality of life," he said.
"Every Australian who has had a post-exposure tetanus injection or chicken pox injection, along with every pregnant woman who receives Anti-D injections may not even realise they are plasma recipients."
CEO of the Wollongong-based Immune Deficiencies Foundation Australia, Carolyn Dews, said thousands of its members rely on plasma donors to remain healthy.
"Plasma provides them with protection as it contains disease-fighting antibodies that help to protect against a range of infections," she said.
"Every year it takes on average 130 plasma donations to treat one person with a primary immunodeficiency, and one in 1,000 people are estimated to be impacted by primary immunodeficiencies. "The demand for plasma derived products continues to increase, in the last year we've seen numbers grow by 13 per cent."
