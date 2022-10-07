A group of 100 isolated campers in the Yadboro area have just been supplied with groceries, medicines and other essentials after making contact with the Ulladulla SES.
The group, which according to Ulladulla SES Unit Controller Tracy Provest, is made up of 50 adults and 50 children including babies, are camping in a paddock in the Yadboro area as part of a birthday celebration.
The group was due home on Thursday, but became stranded due to the swollen Clyde and Yadboro Rivers.
"They are in good spirits," the Unit Controller said about the group.
"They were also very happy to receive their supplies today [Friday, October 7]."
The supplies included food, medicines and nappies.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was used to drop off the supplies and made two trips today with the first at 7.30am this morning.
"After contact was made they told us that they had packed extras and had enough supplies to last until Saturday," Unit Provest Controller said.
"However, they could end up being stranded for a week and the decision to drop in the supplies was made."
Unit Controller Provest thanked the team from both the Ulladulla Coles and Woolworths Supermarkets for putting on extra staff to get the supply drop ready.
She also thanked her dedicated team members for arranging the drop-off.
Extra tarps, poles and tent pegs, to give the group more cover, were also sent out.
The SES will continue to communicate with the group and monitor the situation.
A special high-terrain vehicle used to get over swollen rivers, from the Kiama SES, can be accessed if any of the group needs to get out sooner.
