Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Jack Murchie signs with the Parramatta Eels

Updated October 7 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Murchie. Picture file

The Parramatta Eels today have announced today [Friday October 7] that Milton Ulladulla Bulldog junior rugby league star, Jack Murchie, as one of its key signings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.