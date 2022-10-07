The Parramatta Eels today have announced today [Friday October 7] that Milton Ulladulla Bulldog junior rugby league star, Jack Murchie, as one of its key signings.
Murchie, who was born in Batemans Bay, agreed to a two-year deal until the end of the 2024 National Rugby League season.
The back-rower has played 40 NRL games for the Canberra Raiders (three) and New Zealand Warriors (37) after debuting in 2018.
Murchie, before signing with the Eels, was also linked to St George Illawarra.
The announcement was made on the club's website www.parraeels.com.au under the heading "Parramatta Eels Announce Key Player Signings".
The Eels, at the same time, announced that Shaun Lane had signed on for three years until the end of the 2026 NRL season.
The second-rower has spent four seasons in the Blue and Gold, playing 99 games for the club.
Lane was a member of the Parramatta's defeated grand final side.
General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill said the signings were important ones.
"These players believe in the direction the club is heading under the leadership of Brad Arthur and they epitomise everything our Club aspires to be; connected and respected," he said.
"We look forward to the contribution these players will make in our premiership campaigns going forward."
