Tiarna Maciejewski came up with the Gala for Good idea last year because she wanted to give the community the chance to go out and have a good time This year's Gala is on Saturday October 22 at the Civic Centre Ulladulla and is a Masquerade Ball- something a little different and exciting!. The gala will feature the amazing talents of Met Fa'oa on arrival to be followed by the talented DJ Nick from NC Services . Funds raised on the night will be donated to local charities and community gets to vote on which organisation gets the money. The top 3 recipients share all of the profits and last year we raised over $8000.

