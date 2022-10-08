New York Times bestselling Australian author Natasha Lester is touring the region and will be the guest at an event in Milton.
Natasha will take part in a Literary Lunch at Altar Wine Bar, Milton with Harbour Books on Tuesday, October 18.
Book you ticket at https://www.altarwinebarmilton.com.au/#booking
Natasha is an Australian and internationally bestselling author.
Within her novels there is always an incredible, real-life woman from history whose impact is unknown. She has set her new book The Three Lives of Alix St Pierre in France after the WWII, during the golden age of French fashion and journalism, as the House of Dior is about to launch.
With each book Natasha becomes more and more of an international superstar.
Natasha is currently on tour in Sweden appearing at Bokmssan, otherwise known as the Gothenburg Book Fair, a four day long literary festival. She'll be interviewed by Swedish TV personality and major fashion influencer Ebba von Sydow at the book fair.
The Australian Embassy in Sweden is also hosting a reception event in Gothenburg for her for the Australian Club in Gothenburg, and Australia's Ambassador to Sweden will be attending her events. Natasha is the New York Times bestselling author of The Paris Seamstress, The French Photographer, The Paris Secret, and The Riviera House, and a former marketing executive for L'Oreal.
Her novels have been translated into many different languages and are published all around the world. She lives in Perth with her husband and three children.
