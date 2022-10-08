Boy pulled from water on South Coast dies

Milton Ulladulla Times
Boy pulled from water at Bawley Point on the South Coast dies

Updated October 8 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:38am
A boy who was pulled from the water on the South Coast on Friday afternoon has died.

