Boy pulled from water on South Coast dies

A boy who was pulled from the water on the South Coast on Friday afternoon has died.
Just after 1.20pm on October 7, emergency services were called to Murramarang Beach, Bawley Point, following reports a child had been caught in a rip.
The 11-year-old boy was retrieved from the water about 2.30pm.
He was taken to Batemans Bay Hospital in a critical condition; he died a short time later.
Officers from South Coast Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
