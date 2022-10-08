Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven residents to get a say on hospital redevelopment

Updated October 8 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Shoalhaven Hospital - artist impression. Picture supplied

The Shoalhaven community is being invited to have their say on the latest plans for the $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment which is set to transform healthcare services on the south coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.