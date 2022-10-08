The Shoalhaven community is being invited to have their say on the latest plans for the $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment which is set to transform healthcare services on the south coast.
Parliamentary Secretary and Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock welcomed the finalisation of the State Significant Development Application for the hospital expansion and encouraged the community to attend information sessions being held across the region this month, to view the plans.
"The Shoalhaven community is another step closer to having an expanded, state-of-the-art hospital on their doorstep and we're inviting everyone to have their say on the latest designs for the redevelopment," Mrs Hancock said.
"Clinicians, staff, patients and representatives of the local community all provided input during the extensive consultation phase and their important views and feedback have helped shape the planning of the redevelopment to ensure it meets the healthcare needs of the region.
"Now the rest of the community has the chance to attend information sessions to view the plans, find out more about the redevelopment and provide their feedback."
The $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment will provide new cardiology, mental health and aged care wards, more operating theatres and a new emergency department.
There will also be greater access to more specialised staff, equipment and technology as well as a new rooftop helipad. The project is on track, with work expected to commence next year.
The latest designs will be on display as part of a regional roadshow, including a series of pop-up stalls and information sessions.
The locations and times are:
For more information, please visit www.shoalhavenredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.