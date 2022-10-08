Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Shoalhaven area.
Elizabeth Markovic, aged 61, was last seen at a home on Panamuna Place, Kioloa, about 6.30pm last night [Friday October 7].
Unable to be located since, family reported her missing to officers attached to the South Coast Police District, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare due to her disappearance being out of character, as well as her living with a number of medical conditions.
Elizabeth is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 160 to 165cam tall, of medium build, and with short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a red floral shirt and long blue pants.
Anyone with information into Elizabeth's whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra Police Station on (02) 4421 9699, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.