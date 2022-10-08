MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club have been busy snapping away and recently held their Images of the month judging competition.
The group's theme last month was 'Straight out of the Camera' and this meant no editing or cropping of images was allowed.
Image of the month winner went to Trish Curotta for the beautiful image titled "Heron amongst the sedge"
For the club's open category the image of the month went to Angela Kinnane for "Morning Dip"
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month (6-30pm) with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
The meetings are held the Ulladulla Bowling club with Visitors more than welcome to attend.
Go to www.miltonulladullacameraclub.asn.au to find out more about the club.
