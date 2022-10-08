Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's monthly competition

October 8 2022 - 4:30am
For the club's open category the image of the month went to Angela Kinnane for "Morning Dip"

MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club have been busy snapping away and recently held their Images of the month judging competition.

