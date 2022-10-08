MONICA Mudge is the winner of this year's Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla Max Bayliss Award.
Monica was described as "a tireless worker for our community" and someone whose "energy, positivity and enthusiasm rallies people and creates change."
She was recently presented with the prestigious award by current president Rebecca Cameron and Past President Tony Fondacaro.
The Max Bayliss Award is a Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla's Award that was created in honour of the late Max Bayliss, a community-minded person who helped many organisations including Rotary with his expertise and his personable nature.
Max Bayliss was described as a man who gave his time freely to help in local events as a compare and auctioneer and was a dearly loved and respected member of the community.
When he died, some members of Rotary felt it appropriate to perpetuate his memory by creating an award for a person in the local area who has made a significant contribution to the community.
The Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla said Monica Mudge was a deserving winner of the award.
"I was a little embarrassed and humbled to be recognised by such a wonderful community group for service to community," she said.
"I know I say it over and over, but my service comes with service from so many other people that support me in that, and never get recognised, or at least not enough.
"We have so many incredibly giving people in our community, I'm just lucky to be surrounded by so many of them, all with a common goal which is to be in service practicing 'Active Hope' for the future."
