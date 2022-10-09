Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Bypass announcement needs clear reiteration say Burrill Lake and Tabourie Lake groups

Updated October 9 2022 - 7:16am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Map showing the location of the roundabout at the southern connection of the Milton Ulladulla bypass. Picture supplied.

MEMBERS of two community groups want promises made regarding the Milton Ulladulla Bypass to be officially recorded on Transport for NSW's website.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.