MEMBERS of two community groups want promises made regarding the Milton Ulladulla Bypass to be officially recorded on Transport for NSW's website.
Burrill Community Association and Tabourie Lake Ratepayers and Residents Association members listened recently with great interest when NSW Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway came to the region and made an announcement that Burrill Lake would not have a four-lane highway cut through it.
Representatives listened on Monday, September 19, at 11am, to Mr Farraway when he announced that the Princes Highway upgrade would no longer go through Burrill Lake but would instead terminate at a roundabout north of Canberra Crescent with the existing Princes Highway to remain unchanged from that point.
The minister added that the termination of the Milton Ulladulla bypass northwest of Canberra Crescent would allow for a future longer-term strategy for bypasses to the west of Burrill Lake and villages further south, as proposed by many stakeholders.
Earlier in the day, the minister had met with former members of the Burrill Lake Co-design Committee.
"He stated that, now, no highway upgrades would go through Burrill Lake. He also said that the four-lane dual carriageway would no longer be the highway upgrade plan from south of Burrill," the group said in a statement.
"A senior transport official, when questioned as to how this would look, said that, instead, transport would fix 'safety hotspots' by adding overtaking lanes, widening shoulders and upgrading intersections."
The group said the Transport for NSW's website does not clearly, in plain language, confirm what was announced.
"If we are to believe these verbal promises then the website must state what the minister has said," the group's statement said.
"We seek in writing and on Transport's website a clear reiteration of the above promises."
The group said the website should state clearly that:
"If the above announcements are not confirmed in writing and the website remains as is, we, the citizens of Burrill and Tabourie remain highly sceptical of any verbal promises and will continue to believe that TfNSW and the NSW government will attempt, in the future, to proceed with a four-lane highway upgrade through 'the guts of our villages," the group's statement said.
