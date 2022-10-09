Slow and in need of support is how a group leaseholders describe business in Milton at the moment.
The group from the Milton Emporio, which includes Jane McNally, was once part of the vibrant Budawang Bazaar and the have taken blow after blow, on the business front, for close to a year.
Mrs McNally said come 3pm business near grinds to a halt.
The recent weather issues could not come at a worse time for the group, as they were looking forward to a busy school holiday trading period.
"The weather has made things very hard for us and nobody knows that we are here," Mrs McNally said.
"We just want people to know we are here, to stop and not to just drive on through Milton."
Budawang Bazaar, in comparison, was well known and people regularly supported it.
Milton Emporio sells antiques, decorative pins and handmade knitted goods - it's modified Budawang Bazaar.
Mrs McNally pointed towards some other businesses in Milton's The Settlement area and said they were struggling as well.
She said all Milton businesses, particularly those not on the Princes Highway, could do with a bit more support.
Newly re-elected President of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber Jemma Tribe, answered the call for help and came down to see the Milton business operators recently.
Mrs Tribe, when it came to what the Milton business owners were dealing with, wanted to see and hear things for herself.
The business chamber president encouraged locals and tourists alike "to head back" to villages like Milton and see the sorts of "hidden gems" they could find.
Mrs Tribe, as she had a look around Milton, took photos that could be used for future online promotions, for example, to get the word out about the village's businesses.
"There is more than meets the eye in Milton and lots of other parts of the Shoalhaven," she said.
"These businesses have been hanging on and doing it tough for the last few years as well."
Her aim is also to work more closely with the likes of Business Milton Ulladulla.
Conversations have been held between the two groups about hosting more events together.
"I have been talking to a few business chamber presidents about getting us all together for a round table discussion to talk about the issues that matter to all of us," Mrs Tribe said.
"We could put things on the table that we all would like to work together on and having a stronger voice would be my main goal."
Mrs Tribe said the various chambers could learn from each other.
The Shoalhaven Business Chamber president said she would do whatever she could to help the Milton businesses.
She said the Christmas holiday period would be a perfect time to get more publicity going for all the hidden gems across the Shoalhaven.
Mrs McNally said they wanted more support from the Shoalhaven Business Chamber and they appreciated Mrs Tribe's visit.
"Discussions have been productive and positive," Mrs McNally said about the discussions with the chamber president.
"After the school holidays - things will go back to nothing and that is not a fear - it's a fact."
