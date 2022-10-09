Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Milton business continue to struggle

Updated October 9 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Jeffers, Jane McNally and Kim Muller [sitting] hope business in Milton improves.

Slow and in need of support is how a group leaseholders describe business in Milton at the moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.