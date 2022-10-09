A mosaic mural will be unveiled on Thursday in tribute to the 88 Australian victims of the Bali bombings.
The memorial will be unveiled at Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre.
"The whole community came together to create the 88 mosaics - each one represents one Australian life lost and each of the names is represented," Karlee Dunn, who lost her brother in the attack, said.
The unveiling will be the culmination of events as part of the Rise Festival that Ms Dunn said has been well attended despite the poor weather.
"The surfing comp and the punk concert had a really good turnout - especially considering the torrential rain, the kids seemed to have a really good time," Ms Dunn said.
She said the festival provided a great outlet for parents who might have had other holiday plans cancelled by the poor weather and said it was great to see people of all ages enjoying the various events.
More than 100 people also joined in for the festival's high tea and enjoyed some musical performances.
Tuesday will see the festivities continue with a car show before performances by Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde with doors open at 6pm.
"Really just a thank you to everyone who came along and supported us as they have done over the last 20 years," Ms Dunn said.
"It's been great to see the different demographics turning out in support across the last two weeks."
Ms Dunn said Wednesday's memorial unveiling obviously has a lot of sentimental value, but hopes it can be a celebration of lives that were cut short.
"It's been 20 years and in one sense it was a lifetime away, but in another sense it feels like yesterday - helping other people in some ways helps make the loss easier," she said.
"We'd love to see anyone that's available in the community to come along to be there on the day, that's what's important to me - we'd love to see everyone come and celebrate."
The official opening will run from 10am with students from Shoalhaven schools doing performances.
Former MP Joanna Gash and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips have been invited as official guests for the opening, while the proceedings will also be broadcast live on ABC Radio.
"Doing something that would probably have helped them as teenagers is what we're doing now."
She said the space would be somewhere "everybody can feel included", while a water feature will also adorn the front at a later date.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
