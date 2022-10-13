"As long as you're going forward, you can't go back."
On the 20th anniversary of the Bali Bombings, Gayle and Karlee Dunn have thrown themselves into their work running Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre on NSW's South Coast.
The mother-daughter duo unveiled the centre's newest addition on Wednesday (October 12): an enormous memorial mosaic for the 88 Australians killed in the attack.
Each of their names dot the artwork, including Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis.
The mates were just 19 and 18, on a surf trip to Bali when their lives were cut short by the Sari Club blast.
Since that night, the boys' families have ensured their legacy lives on at home.
The new mosaic is the latest piece in the much larger memorial to Craig and Danny, and the bright futures they held.
Over the past two decades, Gayle Dunn has worked to build both the Dunn and Lewis Youth Development Foundation, and the physical Dunn and Lewis Centre.
Gayle's passion and tenacity is matched by daughter Karlee.
Together they have run 12 days of community events from the centre, concluding with Wednesday's memorial reveal.
Miss Dunn said keeping occupied with the community work was their way of handling the major anniversary.
"As long as you stay busy, don't think about it for long, and keep moving," she said.
"As long as you're going forward, you can't go back."
Miss Dunn also said community reception to almost a fortnight of local events was overwhelmingly positive.
"Everyone that's come to these events has loved them," she said.
"It's been really good to see the different demographics in the community all come out to enjoy the building, the facilities, and everything else."
"People who haven't been here before, they've come in and been amazed by what's here."
Every year since its inception, something extra has been added to the Dunn and Lewis Centre, building it up to the thriving hub we see today.
While Gayle keeps a mental list of all the general jobs that need doing - air conditioning, lighting, solar - the centre will truly be complete once the memorial wall is done.
Thousands of hours went in to making the artwork, which includes a large wall panel with intricate mosaics, and a row of tiny hands of tiles below.
Ulladulla community members crafted every piece.
The goal is to construct a waterfall around the mosaic panel, and there are considerations for another memorial alongside it: expressly for the victims of the second Bali bombing in 2005.
"Little is usually said about them," Mrs Dunn said.
"I think there's enough space out there that we can put their representation on the wall as well."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
