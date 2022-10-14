Cupitt's Estate has claimed two medals at the Australian Independent Beer Awards - dubbed The Indies.
The Estate's Shiraz co-ferment took out a gold medal, while the Nebbiolo co-ferment claimed a bronze at the prestigious awards.
The brewers said Co-ferment beers are created when the brews are fermented with a blend of malt and grape juice.
"It's a coming together of brewers and winemakers to create something unique and produced annually at the time of the grape harvest," they said in a statement.
"The co-ferments have a special place in our hearts here at Cupitt's Estate," head brewer Liam Jackson said.
"They are a product that just makes sense in the context of what we do here.
"We make beer and wine because we love the flavour and exploring flavour."
Mr Jackson said that pursuit of flavour had led Cupitts to creating a number of co-ferments with each batch driven by the flavour - of the grapes and how to brewers can translate that into a final product.
He said it was an "exploration" into how the brewers could perceive a final product "and then how we should go about making it to get the results we want".
He said the 2021 Shiraz co-ferment is the perfect example of that "and we're honoured to see it recognised by picking up a gold medal at the Indies".
The Independent Brewers Association (IBA), which runs The Indie Beer Awards, staged a live online event for the third time last night. The Indies broke last year's record as the largest in the event's history with 1,458 beers from 207 breweries judged by the 55-strong panel of judges.
In a statement, IBA chair Richard Adamson said both the number of entries and medals awarded should be celebrated after the challenges the Indies faced in 2021.
"It is a testament to the trust and commitment that our community has in us," Mr Adamson said.
"We also know that the industry is still doing it tough, now facing issues greater than the last couple of years, with skills shortages and rising costs making it difficult to do business. But to see a record number of entries once again has left us gob-smacked."
Cupitt's co-ferments can be purchased at the venue in Ulladulla and online.
