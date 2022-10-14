Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Cupitts Estate wins gold and bronze at Australian Independent Beer awards - The Indies 2022

Updated October 14 2022 - 2:55am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cupitt's Estate head brewer Liam Jackson says the team loves to explore flavours and is stoked to come away with two medals at The Indies. Picture supplied.

Cupitt's Estate has claimed two medals at the Australian Independent Beer Awards - dubbed The Indies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.