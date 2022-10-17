Heading out for a picnic in the sun: it's an unbeatable way to spend a day.
And for the community groups of the Milton-Ulladulla district, the first annual Picnic for Nature was an opportune day for outreach.
Hundreds joined in the fun at Burrill Lake Lions Park on Sunday (October 16), for the district's own Picnic for Nature.
Part of a larger state-wide movement, the aim of the day was to simply celebrate nature while connecting with the community.
At the helm was environmental alliance Treading Lightly, and the crew brought along plenty of mates - from the Knitting Nannas to National Park rangers and environmental scientists.
Each were able to share their expertise about the importance of our natural systems and ways to help protect our environment.
At the centre of the picnic grounds, family-friendly activities were a hit, including one of the area's newest groups: the Dreamweavers.
The weaving circle formed about three months ago, and has experienced a surge in popularity.
New weaver Anne Carstairs took up the craft when the Dreamweavers formed a few months ago.
She said it has since become a habit to pick up a project whenever she has downtime.
"I love it, it's really therapeutic and you get into this meditative state," she said.
"I find I'm not on my phone so much."
Group founder Jules Brooker said it had taken off, in part, because of the social side.
It was the ideal activity for an event about connecting community.
"There's so much power and heading in just doing stuff together," she said.
"Everyone is chatting - even if they've never met before. You put the kettle on, be off your phones, and it's great.
"There's really young people, other people bring their kids, and there's grandmas like the Knitting Nannas. Its a really nice intergenerational thing."
Picnic for Nature was run simultaneously in big cities and small towns across Australia.
The movement has been spearheaded by the Nature Conservation Council NSW.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
