Leonie Corrin-Smith will be hosting mini workshops in social media for not for profit groups. Leonie grew up in Ulladulla and has a love of the community. She works for Business Milton Ulladulla and CCSS. Leonie is also past President of the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla and is the current Chairperson of the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival. Leonie has been the driving force behind many local festivals, including the inaugural Milton Ulladulla Relay for Lige, Harbourfeast Food and Wine Festival and Ulladullirious. Leonie is the recipient of a Paul Harris Medal and was a finalist in the Shoalhaven Citizen of the Year Awards. Leonie works in tourism, marketing and events and has a passion for graphic design and social media marketing.