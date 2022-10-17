EXCITMENT is building for the upcoming Community Expo to be held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven is hosting the event on October 21 and expo's agenda is packed full of interesting things.
The Community Expo, from 10am to 2pm on Friday, October 21 , will be a hub of opportunity, with dozens of community groups with informative expos all in one place. The expo is free for both stall holders and the general public on the day.
All activities and food are free of charge.
There will be storytelling, prizes, mini workshops, entertainment and amazing keynote speakers.
Commissioner of Resilience NSW Shane Fitzsimmons will be the one of the event's keynote speakers.
Mr Fitzsimmons was appointed as the inaugural Commissioner for Resilience NSW on May 1 2020 and he is a well-known public figure
Australian Football League legend Brett Kirk is the expo's other keynote speaker and the Sydney Swans legend appears on the ABC Mindfully podcast where he talks about things like getting rid of work stress and coping with adversity.
Several mini workshops will also be held on the day.
The mini workshops are:
'Attracting New Members' with Natalie Bramble
11:00am - 11:20am and 1pm - 1:20pm
'Grant Tips' with Natalie Bramble
10:30 - 10:50pm and 11:30 - 11:50pm
'Social Media for NFPs' with Leonie Corrin-Smith
10:30am - 10:50am and 1pm - 1:20pm
Natalie Bramble from not for profit iClick2Learn will be hosting mini workshops on Attracting New Members and Grant Tips. Natalie Bramble lives and breathes community development and has a background in marketing, small business and cultural and events tourism. Off the back of many years of experience managing community events as a volunteer, Natalie started a professional events management company and managed many key community events, conferences and awards program. Natalie still co-ordinates and supports community events today as a volunteer. Natalie is a community development practitioner and co-founder of iClick2Learn. iClick2Learn is a certified social enterprise that trains and mentors volunteers and staff to govern, manage and fund their community organisations. Attendees of Natalie's workshops will receive a year's subscription to the iclick2learn online Learning Library, worth over $50.
Leonie Corrin-Smith will be hosting mini workshops in social media for not for profit groups. Leonie grew up in Ulladulla and has a love of the community. She works for Business Milton Ulladulla and CCSS. Leonie is also past President of the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla and is the current Chairperson of the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival. Leonie has been the driving force behind many local festivals, including the inaugural Milton Ulladulla Relay for Lige, Harbourfeast Food and Wine Festival and Ulladullirious. Leonie is the recipient of a Paul Harris Medal and was a finalist in the Shoalhaven Citizen of the Year Awards. Leonie works in tourism, marketing and events and has a passion for graphic design and social media marketing.
There will also be four by 15 minute Defib training sessions from 10:15am - 11:30am.
Funding for this project has been received from the Australian Government.
