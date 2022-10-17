THE Ulladulla United Cricket Club's third and fourth grade sides came home on Saturday after recording victories.
It was a positive way to get the Shoalhaven Cricket Association season going and they would be looking to build on these victories.
The United third grade side, sponsored by Milton Ulladulla Exservos Club, J &T Dale Plumbing and Hop Skip N a Dump, played Bay and Basin at the Vincentia Leisure Centre Oval
United bowled first and got off to a great start with Jon Kingston taking 3/21 off eight overs and Chris Corrin taking 2/10 from his four.
Shane Harris, Zach Mantle Hughes and Damo Gilkes had a crack but couldn't get a breakthrough.
Luckily Shanky Verma came in and took control. He bowled 5.4 overs of left arm magic and finished up with 5/3.
The Basin were all out for 101 runs
Ulladulla's run chase got off to a bit of a shaky start with Bay Basin's Hayden Fuller (3/12 from six) executing some great swing bowling to take the wickets of Ryan Gilkes, Jamie Rowe and Drew Ramsden.
Thankfully Adam Jeffrey kept plugging away and pummeled a few nice big sixes on his way to an unbeaten 55 runs off 70 balls.
Adam was aided by Shanky (9) and Alex (19 off 9 balls) ato guide Ulladulla to victory 5/102 off 21.5 over
The Ulladulla Exservos fourth grade got its season off to a successful start with a victory over Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemen at Lyrebird Park.
Ulladulla made 7/155 off 40 overs and Ex-Servos made 10/121 off 34.2 overs in reply.
Big thanks to United's Stage 3A stars Lachlan Barry, Archie Stephen, Cameron Davies and Solomon Fairs - the team would not have done it without them.
Three of the four juniors were making their debut in grade cricket, and proved formidable opponents for Ex-Servos.
Ex-Servos also fielded a youthful side with nine Stage 3 players.
The weather was superb and Ulladulla Skipper Barry Marshall won the toss and elected to bat.
Eddie Lee (15) and Ash Marshall (15) got the Gulls (United) off to a nice start.
Darren Taylor smashed four fours scoring 39 runs. Archie Stephens (4) and Lachlan Barry (32) batted well with Lachy hitting two fours and a massive six.
Lachy and Kane Morgan (21) had a nice 42 run partnership.
George Nielsen (11) and Robbo (1) closed out the innings.
Cameron Davies opened the bowling with a nice four overs for 16 runs.
Kane Morgan collected the first wicket of the season, clean bowling the opener.
Solomon Fairs and Ash Marshall bowled well, while Ash got some prized wickets from Ex-Servos' top order, taking 4 /32.
Lachlan Barry and Archie Stephens kept well with Lachy picking up a nice stumping.
Robbo claimed two wickets, with his tossed up off spin, including the prize wicket of Tor Janes.
Lachie Barry chipped in with some heat picking up two wickets.
Kane Morgan teamed up with Solomon to dismiss the number 11, run out; sealing the win.
Fourth grade has a bye next week but will have some training or a practice match on Saturday.
Big thanks to Darren Stephen for ferrying the four juniors to the game, and also for scoring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.