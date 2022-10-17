Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla United Cricket Club's results

Updated October 17 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 12:58am
Shanky Verma finished up with the impressive figures of 5/3.

THE Ulladulla United Cricket Club's third and fourth grade sides came home on Saturday after recording victories.

